Baidu, US-based Unity cooperate in simulation system for vehicles

US video gaming company Unity Technologies (Unity) said it is working with China's internet giant Baidu Inc to develop a virtual reality system that will help Baidu test its autonomous vehicles in a simulated real-time environment, the Xinhua News Agency reported late Wednesday.



San Francisco-based Unity said it is working on a real-time simulation product that creates virtual environments where developers of Baidu's ambitious Apollo autonomous vehicle program will be able to devise, build and test self-driving systems with level 3, 4 and 5 autonomy, the report said.



Unity's real-time 3D platform allows manufacturers of autonomous vehicles to reduce errors and risks while increasing efficiency and the speed of testing by offering simulations that replicate real-world scenarios, Unity said.



Unity Technologies is well-known for its cross-platform game engine, Unity, which was released in June 2005 as an Apple OS X-exclusive gaming engine.



With support for 27 platforms, the engine can be used to create 3D and 2D games as well as simulations for other 3D developments.





