Chinese Chamber of Commerce opens in Croatia as projects boom

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Croatia was launched on Wednesday, aiming to help Chinese companies doing business in Croatia and assist Croatian enterprises seeking business opportunities in China.



The chamber was initiated by Norinco International, Huawei and China Road and Bridge Corp, which are working on some of the largest projects in the country.



"This is the first time that Chinese companies have their own organization in Croatia," said Chinese Ambassador to Croatia Hu Zhaoming.



According to Hu, just a few years ago there were only one or two Chinese companies in Croatia. In the past two years, however, the number has tripled.



In 2017, Chinese investments in the country increased more than 100 times over the previous year. Nearly 90 percent of Croats view China as a friendly country, while Chinese enterprises have positive views on the investment environment in Croatia and future prospects.



"Some Chinese companies may set up regional offices or even European offices in Croatia," Hu said.



In 2018, China Road and Bridge Corp won the bid to construct the Peljesac bridge connecting the Croatian peninsula of Peljesac with the mainland, while bypassing a short strip of the neighboring Bosnian coast that interrupts the continuity of the Croatian territory. It is the largest infrastructure project in the country in recent years, costing more than 400 million euros ($485 million).



Also this year, Norinco International signed a deal to construct a wind farm near the city of Senj.





