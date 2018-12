A crew member is rescued during a search and rescue operation after a cargo ship ran aground in the Black Sea off Karaburun, a Black Sea peninsula in Sile, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday. At about 4:30 am local time, the Natalia, a Comoro Islands-flagged cargo ship with a crew of 16, ran into trouble some 3.2 kilometers off Karaburun. Photo: VCG