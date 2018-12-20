China's court restricts consumption by founder of ofo, website says

Broken ofo bikes pile up in a street corner in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, on December 8. Photo: VCG

A court in Beijing has placed multiple consumption restrictions on Dai Wei, founder of Beijing-based bike-sharing company ofo.According to zxgk.court.gov, a search website operated by China's court system, Dai and ofo's operator Dongxia Datong have received at least 20 restrictions. Dai is the one who is limited in terms of high-level consumption.The local court of Haidian district, Beijing, said because Dongxia Datong did not fulfill its legal obligations within the designated dates, Dai as its legal representative and person in charge cannot take airplanes or stay in star-rated hotels.In addition, he is forbidden to rent high-end office space or travel for holidays.Dai's children are also banned from attending private schools with high tuition fees, according to the report.The court added if Dai implemented the above behaviors with his personal property rather than the company's, he could file an application to the court and explain the situation.If he violates any restrictions, the court will impose a fine. Any action serious enough to constitute a crime shall be prosecuted for criminal liability according to the law, the report said.Ofo has been bearing significant debts due to its incorrect assessment of the bike-sharing market. Earlier this week, many ofo users gathered at the company's headquarters in Beijing to ask for refunds of their deposits.