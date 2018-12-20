The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will not give up its nuclear weapons until the United States has stopped making regional nuclear threats, the country's official media said Thursday.
The denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula
means "completely removing the nuclear threats of the US to the DPRK," said the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"The US should recognize the meaning of the term 'denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,'" it said.
Washington has troops stationed on South Korean territory and boasts a so-called nuclear umbrella that protects its regional allies South Korea and Japan.
"When we refer to the Korean Peninsula, it includes both the area of the DPRK and the area of South Korea where aggression troops including the nuclear weapons of the US are deployed," the KCNA added.
Washington should understand the phrase denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula "before it is too late," it said.
Meantime, the news agency said that the door is still open for dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to work together to solve the nuclear issue.
It is a self-evident truth that the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula can only be realized via joint efforts by the DPRK and the United States, it said.
Top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump met on June 12 in Singapore where they agreed on the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula. The two leaders are planning another summit meeting early next year.