‘Uneasy calm’ in Yemen’s Hodeida

Combatants await deployment of UN truce team in restive province

An uneasy calm returned to the battleground Yemeni city of Hodeida on Thursday after new overnight skirmishes as the warring parties await the promised deployment of UN staff to oversee a hard-won but fragile truce.



Military officers and residents have reported intermittent fighting between Saudi-backed government forces and Huthi Shiite rebels since a new UN-brokered cease-fire came into effect in the Red Sea port city on Tuesday.



A pro-government official told AFP that four loyalists were wounded on Wednesday night in an exchange of fire.



"The exchange of fire lasted for about half an hour, and there is uneasy calm this morning," he said.



The officer added there has been intermittent fighting on a number of battlefronts in Hodeida province, including the districts of Hays and Al-Tuhayta.



Pro-government forces and Huthi rebels exchanged accusations on Thursday that the other side was violating the cease-fire agreement reached at talks in Sweden earlier this month.



The rebel-run Saba news agency said on Thursday that the loyalists targeted a "number of neighborhoods in the city of Hodeida" overnight.



UN observers are due in Yemen to head up monitoring teams made up of government and rebel representatives tasked with overseeing the implementation of the UN-brokered cease-fire, under the auspices of a Redeployment Coordination Committee.



The UN chair of that committee, Patrick Cammaert, convened its first meeting by video-conference from New York on Wednesday "to discuss the general outlines of its work, including agreement of a code of conduct," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.



UN chief Antonio Guterres was "breathing down the neck" of officials to make sure the UN observers are deployed as soon as possible, Dujarric said.



He added that Cammaert will head on Thursday to Jordan's capital Amman, from where he will travel to the Yemeni capital Sanaa and Hodeida.



Brigadier Ahmed Al-Kokbani, a Yemeni government representative on the committee, told AFP that the observers' meeting with Cammaert covered the bases of the committee's work.



"Cammaert asked members of the team to work diligently in calming the situation and to reject any violations [of the truce deal]," he said.





