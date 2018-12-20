Spanish government to meet in Barcelona amid separatist protests

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will hold a cabinet meeting in Barcelona on Friday amid tight security as Catalan pro-independence groups plan to hold protests and block roads in the region.



The meeting comes a year to the day after Madrid held snap elections in Catalonia after blocking the wealthy northeastern region's move for independence and many separatists have called the timing of the meeting "a provocation."



In protest, the powerful grassroots separatist organization ANC, which has previously staged massive pro-independence street demonstrations in Barcelona, urged its supporters to block the streets of the Catalan capital with their vehicles.



Radical grassroots group, the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDRs), also plans to meet near the palace where the cabinet meeting will be held. Its members have clashed with police in the past.



"We will be ungovernable on December 21," the group said in a tweet, accompanied by a picture of Spain's King Felipe VI on fire.



Pro-independence groups are also planning to march through the streets of Barcelona on Friday afternoon after the meeting which will get under way at 10 am (09:00 GMT).



Tight security is expected to cordon off the palace where the Spanish government will gather.



Separatists are still reeling from the steps Spain's central government took to block Catalonia's independence bid.



In October 2017, Catalan leaders pushed ahead with a controversial independence referendum despite a court ban, then declared independence on the basis of the results.



The then conservative Spanish government responded by deposing the Catalan executive, dissolving the regional parliament and calling snap elections for December 21.



Separatist parties again won a majority in the Catalan parliament in the election, even though many candidates were in jail or self-imposed exiled over their role in the failed independence bid.



Spain's Supreme Court last October ordered 18 former Catalan separatist leaders to stand trial over the independence bid.





