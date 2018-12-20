Myanmar forces conduct ‘clearance operations’

Myanmar forces are conducting new rounds of "clearance operations" in conflict-hit Rakhine state after four local Buddhists were attacked and two killed, the commander-in-chief's office said Thursday, with one of the incidents blamed on Rohingya
Muslims.
The violence occurred around the evening of Monday along Pyu Ma creek in northern Rakhine state's Maungdaw township, the same area where Myanmar launched clearance operations to relieve an unrest after Rohingya attacked police posts in August 2017.
Myanmar said it was defending itself against Rohingya militants who attacked police posts and has denied almost all claims of atrocities.
The commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing's office said in the statement posted to his official website Thursday that security forces were active again and had been carrying out "area clearance operations along Pyu Ma Creek."
The post said the activity was sparked after two ethnic Rakhine Buddhist men did not return from fishing and were later found on the creek bank with their throats slit.
On the same day two members of another ethnic Buddhist minority were attacked while fishing along the creek by six men "speaking Bengali language," but they escaped and were treated at a local hospital.
The post said authorities did not know the identities of the attackers.