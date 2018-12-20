Putin says West trying to ‘hold back’ powerful Russia

Sanctions connected to perceived threat of growth

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the West was threatened by an increasingly powerful Russia, as he promised further economic growth during an end-of-year press conference.



The annual event comes after months of increasing tensions abroad, from a stand-off with Ukraine to deteriorating ties with Washington.



Asked about Western sanctions against Russia, Putin said these were "connected with the growth of Russia's power."



"A powerful player appears who needs to be reckoned with. Until recently it was thought there was no longer such a country," he said from behind a large wooden desk to an audience of hundreds of journalists.



The president dismissed spy scandals - such as the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England - as invented to damage Russia's standing.



"If there hadn't been the Skripals, they would have thought up something else," he said.



He began the press conference, as usual, by reeling off economic growth figures.



"The main thing is that we need to get into a new economic league. We could very well take the fifth place in terms of size of economy. And I think we'll do that," he said.



Russia is currently ranked 12th in the world pecking order by the International Monetary Fund, which lists the US first, followed by China, Japan, Germany and Britain.



Putin said the economy grew 1.7 percent over the first 10 months of the year, roughly in line with predictions, while unemployment was down. Full-year growth is estimated at 1.8 percent.



"After a long break, a small growth in real incomes has nonetheless been recorded," he added.



During the wide-ranging question and answer session, Putin praised US President Donald Trump's decision to pull troops out of Syria, but condemned his withdrawal from a Cold War arms agreement.



He warned of a "collapse of the international arms [control] system" following Washington's announcement it would drop the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces agreement.



Earlier the president said Moscow would develop new missiles in response to the move.



Putin also addressed the recent escalation of tensions with Ukraine following a naval confrontation in the Kerch Strait off Crimea and Russia's arrest of several Ukrainian sailors.



He repeated Kremlin claims that Ukrainian actions in the strait were a "provocation" and aimed at boosting President Petro Poroshenko's chances in an unpredictable election next year.



The president began the tradition of such end-of-year press events in 2001, but with time they have evolved into marathon events. Since 2004, all December press conferences have surpassed three hours.





