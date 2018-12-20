Chinese vendors in Yiwu deny significant rise in yellow vest orders from Europe

A seller in Yiwu International Trade City displays yellow vests sold in his shop. Photo: Yang Hui/GT



Several vendors of yellow vests in the Yiwu International Trade City, one of the most popular small commodity wholesale markets in East China's Zhejiang Province, denied that there had been any significant rise in the sales of yellow vests to European customers in recent weeks.



Rumors have spread about people in European countries, particularly France, importing a large number of yellow vests from Yiwu vendors. Some people in Europe participated in a campaign of political protests over a controversial hike on fuel taxes, wearing yellow vests as they did so.



Yellow vests have been chosen by protesters in Europe and other regions as a symbol to draw attention to their agendas. In China, some laborers, such as road cleaners, also wear the highly visible yellow vests during work as a kind of protection.



Such rumors started to circulate quickly on Chinese social media platforms after a Weibo user noted that someone from the Yiwu International Trade City told his friend that the yellow vests in the trade city had sold out as a result of the yellow vest movement in France, and there had been similar orders from other European countries including Sweden and Switzerland.



The Weibo user didn't reply to an inquiry from the Global Times as of press time.



One twitter user tweeted on Monday that the yellow vests were "mostly likely made in China."



Some articles circulating in China's social media dub Yiwu a "barometer" of international politics.



Some Chinese merchants in Yiwu had sought to forecast the US election results based on the orders for the election campaign flags.



On Wednesday, the Global Times visited the Yiwu International Trade City, and saw that in the trade city's District 2, many shops sell yellow vests at a price of between 4 yuan ($0.58) and 5 yuan.



The garments were hanging outside of the shops' doors, but most of those shops had no customers.



About six yellow vest sellers denied having customers from Europe purchasing or asking about the vests recently. One of them told the Global Times that she hardly sells any of these yellow vests at this time of year, whether to domestic or overseas customers.



One seller, from a shop called Yiwenxuan, said that there have been several overseas customers inquiring about the yellow vests in recent weeks, but they didn't place any orders after making inquiries.



According to the Yiwenxuan seller surnamed Xu, sales of yellow vests this winter were not as good as last year, when many Russian customers bought the vests to prepare for the Olympic Games.



Another representative from Yiwenxuan nevertheless said that sales of yellow vests were better in the second half of this year compared with the first half. Most of the yellow vests were sold to European and US buyers, she told the Global Times.



A representative surnamed Zhang from a relatively large reflective vest maker in Wuyi, a county under Jinhua city of East China's Zhejiang Province, told the Global Times on Thursday that most of the yellow vests shipped from China to the EU were from Wuyi, not Yiwu, as Yiwu's manufacturers mostly target low-end markets.



According to Zhang, his plant's sales of yellow vests to the EU this year were similar to last year, but the sales of yellow vests to the EU from Wuyi actually fell this year.



