In pics: light show at the National Museum Zurich in Switzerland

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/21 10:08:23

Visitors watch a light projection at the National Museum Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2018. The inner courtyard of the National Museum Zurich has been turned into a winter wonderland of light and illumination featuring mythical creatures, attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)


 

Visitors watch a light projection at the National Museum Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2018. The inner courtyard of the National Museum Zurich has been turned into a winter wonderland of light and illumination featuring mythical creatures, attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)


 

Visitors watch a light projection at the National Museum Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2018. The inner courtyard of the National Museum Zurich has been turned into a winter wonderland of light and illumination featuring mythical creatures, attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)


 

Visitors watch a light projection at the National Museum Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2018. The inner courtyard of the National Museum Zurich has been turned into a winter wonderland of light and illumination featuring mythical creatures, attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)


 

Visitors watch a light projection at the National Museum Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2018. The inner courtyard of the National Museum Zurich has been turned into a winter wonderland of light and illumination featuring mythical creatures, attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus