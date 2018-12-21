In pics: light show at the National Museum Zurich in Switzerland

Visitors watch a light projection at the National Museum Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2018. The inner courtyard of the National Museum Zurich has been turned into a winter wonderland of light and illumination featuring mythical creatures, attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)

Visitors watch a light projection at the National Museum Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2018. The inner courtyard of the National Museum Zurich has been turned into a winter wonderland of light and illumination featuring mythical creatures, attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)

Visitors watch a light projection at the National Museum Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2018. The inner courtyard of the National Museum Zurich has been turned into a winter wonderland of light and illumination featuring mythical creatures, attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)

Visitors watch a light projection at the National Museum Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2018. The inner courtyard of the National Museum Zurich has been turned into a winter wonderland of light and illumination featuring mythical creatures, attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)

Visitors watch a light projection at the National Museum Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2018. The inner courtyard of the National Museum Zurich has been turned into a winter wonderland of light and illumination featuring mythical creatures, attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)