Pic story: craftsman devoted to paper cutting for over 30 years in China's Hebei

Niu Shimin creates a paper cutting work with leaves at his workshop in Wuji County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 19, 2018. Niu Shimin has been interested in paper cutting since he was young. He created his own style through over 30 years of practicing and was awarded as the inheritor of this provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

Niu Shimin creates a paper cutting work at his workshop in Wuji County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 19, 2018. Niu Shimin has been interested in paper cutting since he was young. He created his own style through over 30 years of practicing and was awarded as the inheritor of this provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

Niu Shimin displays his work of paper cutting at his workshop in Wuji County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 19, 2018. Niu Shimin has been interested in paper cutting since he was young. He created his own style through over 30 years of practicing and was awarded as the inheritor of this provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

Niu Shimin creates a paper cutting work at his workshop in Wuji County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 19, 2018. Niu Shimin has been interested in paper cutting since he was young. He created his own style through over 30 years of practicing and was awarded as the inheritor of this provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

Niu Shimin designs paper cutting patterns on a computer at his workshop in Wuji County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 19, 2018. Niu Shimin has been interested in paper cutting since he was young. He created his own style through over 30 years of practicing and was awarded as the inheritor of this provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

A visitor looks at Niu Shimin's works of paper cutting at the workshop in Wuji County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 19, 2018. Niu Shimin has been interested in paper cutting since he was young. He created his own style through over 30 years of practicing and was awarded as the inheritor of this provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

Niu Shimin (L) makes a paper cutting portrait at his workshop in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 3, 2018. Niu Shimin has been interested in paper cutting since he was young. He created his own style through over 30 years of practicing and was awarded as the inheritor of this provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua)