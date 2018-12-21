Aussie bank launches payment platform Alipay for targeting Chinese visitor

Australia's Commonwealth Bank has launched major Chinese payment platform Alipay, offering the service through touchscreen devices in stores across the country.



More than 90,000 devices will offer the app, which is regarded as the largest mobile and online payment platform with about 900 million users worldwide, according to a statement from the bank on Thursday.



"This is a game changer and we are constantly working on payment solutions that offer flexibility and choice for our customers," Clive Van Horen, the bank's executive general manager for business customer solutions, said.



"Australian businesses have been calling out for their banks to partner with Alipay to improve their exposure to the rapidly expanding Chinese visitor market," George Lawson, Alipay's country manager for Australia and New Zealand, said.



"We are thrilled to help drive Alipay acceptance in the Australian market so that Chinese customers can use a payment method that's familiar to them," Lawson said.



The platform will also help Australian businesses tap location-based promotional campaigns targeting Alipay digital wallet users, even before they arrive in Australia, according to the bank.



The move represents a massive opportunity for businesses in Australia with the majority of Alipay users from China, which is Australia's largest tourism market, the bank said.

