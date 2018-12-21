UN adopts resolution on rural poverty eradication raised by China, G77

The UN General Assembly adopted its first ever resolution addressing poverty eradication in rural areas on Thursday, underlining the importance of concerted efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda goals.



Put forward by China and the Group of 77 (G77), the largest bloc of UN developing member states, the resolution noted that nearly 80 percent of the extreme poor live in rural areas and on agriculture and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (2030 Agenda) makes it a priority to end poverty.



The resolution underlined the importance of promoting socioeconomic development in rural areas as an effective strategy for the eradication of poverty, including measures to improve infrastructure, inclusive financial facilities, employment, education, social welfare system and minimize digital gap, among others.



After adoption, Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Ma Zhaoxu told reporters that China and the G77 aim to propel the international community to work together to eliminate rural poverty and implement the 2030 Agenda.



Recalling China's progress in rural poverty eradication - over 700 million Chinese rural people have been lifted out of poverty in the past four decades, Ma said the resolution contains some Chinese concepts in this regard, including "targeted poverty alleviation", "win-win cooperation" and "the building of a community with a shared future for humanity."



As the largest developing country, China will support the poverty eradication efforts in the developing world with concrete actions, accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, share Chinese experiences with the world and build a new type of international relations based on win-win cooperation, Ma said.

