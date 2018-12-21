NYC's iconic Chinese-goods mart to open new store

Pearl River Mart, an iconic Chinese-goods department store in New York, is preparing to open a third location in the city's Chinatown.



The move came one year after the time-honored Chinese-American department store opened its second store in Chelsea Market, and two years after its re-launching in Tribeca neighborhood in lower Manhattan.



Pearl River Mart was founded in 1971 as a way to introduce Chinese culture to New Yorkers, and is known as a wondrous emporium of Chinese goods, from traditional food to chinaware.



The new shop is set to land at the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) on Feb. 5, timed to coincide with the Chinese Lunar New Year.



"MOCA and our store have a shared value and we expect to help promote Chinese culture and Asian culture in the United States through our collaboration," Ching Yeh Chen, co-founder of Pearl River Mart, told Xinhua.



The museum shop will feature limited edition memorabilia that hold great meaning in Chinese American culture as well as a curated collection of items, including rotating merchandise from up-and-coming Asian American designers and makers, according to both sides.



Founded in 1980, the MOCA is dedicated to preserving and presenting the history, heritage, culture and diverse experiences of people of Chinese descent in the United States.

