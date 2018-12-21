New military aid sent to US-led coalition base in E. Syria despite withdrawal decision

Despite the US decision to withdraw forces from Syria, tens of truckloads of new military aid headed on Thursday to a base run by the US-led coalition in eastern Syria, a war monitor reported.



The fresh shipments included logistical gears, fuel, and weapons sent to the US-run base that was created on Thursday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



The UK-based watchdog group said warplane fuel and the weapons were sent from Iraqi Kurdistan and headed to the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour province in eastern Syria.



The new base was created in the town of Hajin near the last pocket held by the Islamic State (IS) militants on the eastern bank of Euphrates River.



Hajin itself was recently captured by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as part of a military campaign that started in September to defeat IS in eastern Deir al-Zour.



The new military aid came despite that the US announced to withdraw all its forces from Syria within 100 days.



Apparently, the US is continuing to support the SDF in their final push to defeat IS in the eastern Euphrates ahead of its withdrawal.



The Kurdish militia and commanders of the SDF, who have helped the US defeat IS, have criticized the US decision to withdraw troops from Syria as as "a stab in the back."

