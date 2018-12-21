Ramallah Municipality launches Chinese-funded road project to ease traffic problem

The Municipality of the West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday launched a Chinese-funded road project with an estimated cost of 5.72 million US dollars.



The road project, composed of nine roads and two connecting routes, was studied and approved by technical experts from China, and is due for completion in about 14 months when a main entrance to Ramallah will be opened from the north.



Jin Ying, councilor of the Chinese Office in Palestine, described this project as "an elaborate expression of Chinese support to the Palestinians' rights and just causes."



Mousa Hadid, mayor of Ramallah, said the project is a medium-term solution to the city's growing traffic problem, and represents a strategic partnership with China.



"This entrance is very important, as the city is now located between its twin sister cities Al-Bireh and Beitunia, and we don't have a separate entrance to the city," Hadid explained.



Adi Al-Hindi, an engineer of the Ramallah Municipality, referred to China's funding of the project as a sign of trust in the potential and capabilities of local minds and resources.



The funding agreement between China and the Ramallah Municipality was signed in April 2017.



With an area of 19 square km, Ramallah is home to a population of nearly 70,000. It is considered the political and economic hub of the Palestinian Authority.

