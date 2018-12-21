In pics: living and working scenes of Chinese people in 2018

Aerial photo shows an ancient house in Shangyu District of Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 21, 2018. The living and working scenes of Chinese people in the past year have created a series of amazing views, some of which formed geometric figures. Those photos tell the development and progress of the country in 2018. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A worker carries product at a workshop of a plank enterprise in Yuezhuang Town of Yiyuan County in Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 3, 2018.

Constructors work at the Wangjing Tunnel of Beijing-Shenyang High Speed Railway in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2018.

People dance at a square in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 8, 2018

Photo taken on May 8, 2018 shows technicians inspecting the extra-high voltage (EHV) power lines at a converter station in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2018 shows a PV power plant in Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Workers air wolfberries in Linze County of Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 9, 2018.

Villagers catch brine shrimps in Yanhu Lake in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, July 6, 2018.

Workers lay railway tracks at the construction site of the section between Lhasa and Nyingchi of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway in Gonggar County of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 16, 2018.

Photo taken on Sept. 12, 2018 shows the Daxiaojing Bridge under construction in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Contestants compete in a marathon in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 28, 2018.

Aerial photo taken on April 28, 2018 shows staff members working on an overpass before the terminal of a new airport under construction in Beijing.

Photo taken on April 13, 2018 shows a highway with 10 bends in Enshi city of Tujia-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Enshi, central China's Hubei Province.

China's Bayi Aerobatic Team perform at the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China) in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, on Nov. 7, 2018.

Aerial photo shows the autumn scenery at a scenic area in Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 12, 2018.