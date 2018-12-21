Trump says he won't sign stopgap bill without more for border security

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he won't endorse a stopgap funding bill to avert a partial government shutdown unless it contained money for border security.



"I have made my position very clear, any measure that funds the government must include border security," Trump said at the White House after meeting House Republicans who, in trying to persuade him not to give in, pledged to amend a Republican-drafted, short-term fund extension bill, which was passed in the Senate on Wednesday night.



The bill denied the addition of 5 billion US dollars into the 2019 budget package, something Trump seeks to build his proposed wall on the US-Mexico border.



"Walls work, whether we like it or not. They work better than anything," Trump said.



It is the first confirmation from the president himself that he opposed the Senate version of the legislation, although his aides have been signaling his unwillingness since Wednesday, when US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered the bill for debate.



"Democrats, it is time to come together and put the SAFETY of the AMERICAN PEOPLE before POLITICS. Border security must become a #1 priority!" Trump tweeted after his speech.



Shortly before Trump gave his remarks, House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters outside the White House, "the president informed us that he will not sign the bill that came up from the Senate last evening because of his legitimate concerns for border security." Ryan was among the Republicans during the meeting with Trump.



The stopgap funding measure will keep several federal agencies funded until Feb. 8, saving the government from a partial shutdown set to happen after Friday.



"We want to keep the government open, but we also want to see an agreement that protects the border," said Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin. "We have very serious concerns about securing our border."



Republicans in the House will propose revision to the Senate version of the bill to add wall-funding clauses, according to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.



"We're going to move forward today to add language to the bill that the Senate sent over on government funding to add 5 billion dollars to the wall as well as the disaster relief funding that's been agreed upon between the House and Senate," Scalise said.



Even if the temporary measure gets passed in the House, it still has to be signed by Trump to become law.



"We urgently need funding for border security and that includes a wall," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders in a statement after the meeting between Trump and House GOP leaders.



"President Trump just met with Republican Members of the House. Not surprisingly, they all feel strongly about border security -- stopping the flow of drugs, stopping human trafficking and stopping terrorism. We protect nations all over the world, but Democrats are unwilling to protect our nation," Sanders said.



The border wall funding has been at the center of a partisan dispute over which the president once vowed he would be "proud" to paralyze the government.



Democratic leaders in both the Senate and the House are still firmly opposing the wall-funding budget requested by Trump.



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday morning that Senate Democrats "are not budging on the wall."



Also on Thursday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said the Republicans appeared to be in a "meltdown," while stressing that Democrats will not vote in favor of anything that includes funding for a border wall.



A partial government closure would render nine to 15 Cabinet-level departments and other federal agencies dysfunctional, disrupting the jobs of more than 800,000 federal employees, half of whom might have to work without pay.

