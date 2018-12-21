Russia successfully launches military satellite from Baikonur

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/21 13:35:51
A military satellite was successfully launched atop the Proton-M carrier rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On December 21, at 03:20 a.m. Moscow time (0020 GMT), the successful launch of the heavy class Proton-M rocket with a satellite for the Russian Defense Ministry from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan took place," the ministry said in a statement.
All pre-launch procedures and the blastoff proceeded normally, it said.
According to the ministry, the upper stage of the Proton-M rocket, comprising the Briz-M booster and the satellite, separated as scheduled. Putting the spacecraft into the designated orbit will take several hours, it said.