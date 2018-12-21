China firmly opposes US in smearing China on cybersecurity issues: FM spokesperson

China firmly opposes the United States in smearing the Chinese side on cybersecurity issues and "prosecuting" two Chinese nationals citing so-called "cyber espionage," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.



Spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement that the US move is vicious in nature, severely violating the basic norms governing international relations and damaging the cooperation between the two countries.



"China resolutely opposes such accusations and has lodged solemn representations to the US side," Hua said.

