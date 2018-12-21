Word Matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"I want to go back to my work as a food deliveryman, and I also want to participate in one marathon."So said Wang Jiansheng, a man from Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province who lost one of his legs during his childhood but works hard as a food deliveryman. After a report of him delivering food with a walking stick went viral on Chinese social media this summer, many kind people were concerned about him and offered to help him. With the help of Zhejiang Rehabilitation Medical Center, Wang's dream finally came true - he finally has an artificial limb. Now he trains in the center for eight hours every day, and hopes to go back to his work as soon as possible. Wang says he feels happy that more people are inspired by his experience. (Source: Qianjiang Evening News)