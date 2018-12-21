China slams US hacking allegations as ‘fabricated story and odious in nature’

Chinese officials and experts on Friday strongly condemned the latest US Justice Department hacking allegation against China, warning that rising McCarthyism in the US has distorted its judgment and decision-making process.



US Department of Justice (DOJ) indicted two Chinese men, accusing them of being part of hacker group APT10, who allegedly worked with China's Ministry of State Security to hack 45 US companies, stealing trade secrets by using malware, according to a statement issued by DOJ on Thursday night.



It also accused China of using its industrial policy - Made in China 2025 - to steal ideas from companies in other nations to advance its own industries.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry (FM) blasted the accusations on Friday, saying the US is "fabricating a story," "making something out of nothing" and splashing "groundless accusations" on China.



Calling the move "fully odious in nature" and "severely damaging China-US cooperation," the ministry said China lodged solemn representations with the US and urged it to withdraw the so-called charges.



China's stance on cyber security is clear and consistent. Chinese government has never engaged in, or supported anyone in any form to steal trade secrets, FM spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement released on the ministry's website on Friday morning.



"While the US has for a long time launched large-scale and organized information monitoring and stealing activities on foreign government, enterprises and individuals, which is an open secret," said Hua.



At the routine press conference held Friday afternoon, Hua also harshly slammed the accusations.



The US used to make so-called accusations against China attributing them to unnamed sources with purportedly reliable figures, while it's not the first, or second time that the allegations have proven to be false, said Hua.



As the world's biggest power, the US is not only selfish with quite a big ego, it also employs the meanest of tricks, or fabricates stories to suppress other countries' legitimate rights to development, said the spokesperson.



"Those practices do no good to world peace and stability and is also not beneficial to its own interests in the long run," said Hua.



"They may think a lie would turn into a fact if it is repeated a thousand times, but I want to tell them that a lie is a lie, even if it were spoken 10,000 times," said Hua.



US anxiety



US anxiety has led to its misconduct and disorder, as it has put an outdated case from 2014 on the table, Shen Yi, head of Fudan University's Cyberspace Governance Research Institute, said regarding the DOJ's accusation of China's commercial hacking.

"China should take legal actions against all US hackers, either institutions or individuals, and should kick out those American banks and companies that have been cooperating with the US government for information gathering for many times," Shen told the Global Times on Friday.

"And don't forget the Snowden incident, China is the largest victim of cyber hacking, and the US is the largest hacker worldwide," he added.

The latest DOJ announcement reflects US ignorance, which was also in line with its latest moves of striking Chinese companies like Huawei by using the excuse of national security, Wang Yiwei, senior fellow with the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China, told the Global Times.