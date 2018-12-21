China, African nations deepen mutual assistance in development in 2018

File photo taken on June 1, 2018 shows a train at Mombasa station of Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Kenya. In past years, China and African nations have deepened mutual assistance in development and made concerted efforts in building a closer China-Africa community with a shared future. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

File photo taken on March 28, 2018 shows the Kariba Dam in Kariba, Zimbabwe. In past years, China and African nations have deepened mutual assistance in development and made concerted efforts in building a closer China-Africa community with a shared future. (Xinhua/Shaun Jusa)

File photo taken on June 10, 2018 shows a bridge built with Chinese assistance in Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of Congo. In past years, China and African nations have deepened mutual assistance in development and made concerted efforts in building a closer China-Africa community with a shared future. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

File photo taken on July 3, 2018 shows China's StarTimes employees installing the satellite television device at the Likii village in the central Kenyan county of Laikipia. In past years, China and African nations have deepened mutual assistance in development and made concerted efforts in building a closer China-Africa community with a shared future. (Xinhua/Jin Zheng)

File photo taken on June 1, 2018 shows a passenger taking a selfie at the Nairobi station of Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway in Kenya. In past years, China and African nations have deepened mutual assistance in development and made concerted efforts in building a closer China-Africa community with a shared future. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Photo provided by Shandong Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd (SEPCO III) shows part of Morocco's NOOR III Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) project in Ouarzazate, Morocco, on June 7, 2018. In past years, China and African nations have deepened mutual assistance in development and made concerted efforts in building a closer China-Africa community with a shared future. (Xinhua/SEPCO III)

File photo taken on Dec. 9, 2018 shows the first phase of Kribi deep sea port project, constructed by China Harbour Engineering Company, in Cameroon. In past years, China and African nations have deepened mutual assistance in development and made concerted efforts in building a closer China-Africa community with a shared future. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

File photo taken on Sept. 24, 2018 shows the interior of the Ngong tunnel of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Nairobi, capital of Kenya. In past years, China and African nations have deepened mutual assistance in development and made concerted efforts in building a closer China-Africa community with a shared future. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

File photo taken on June 10, 2018 shows the Sports Center built with Chinese assistance in Brazzaville, capital of Republic of Congo. In past years, China and African nations have deepened mutual assistance in development and made concerted efforts in building a closer China-Africa community with a shared future. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)