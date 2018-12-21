People shop for Yalda Night in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 20, 2018. Yalda Night is celebrated on the longest night of a year, which is locally believed to be on Dec. 21, the eve of winter solstice.(Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)

A seller arranges dresses as people shop for Yalda Night in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 20, 2018. Yalda Night is celebrated on the longest night of a year, which is locally believed to be on Dec. 21, the eve of winter solstice.(Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)