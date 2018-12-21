People shop for Yalda Night in Tehran, Iran

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/21 19:52:10

People shop for Yalda Night in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 20, 2018. Yalda Night is celebrated on the longest night of a year, which is locally believed to be on Dec. 21, the eve of winter solstice.(Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)


 

People shop for Yalda Night in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 20, 2018. Yalda Night is celebrated on the longest night of a year, which is locally believed to be on Dec. 21, the eve of winter solstice.(Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)


 

A seller arranges dresses as people shop for Yalda Night in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 20, 2018. Yalda Night is celebrated on the longest night of a year, which is locally believed to be on Dec. 21, the eve of winter solstice.(Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus