Naadam fair opens in Inner Mongolia

The winter Naadam Fair takes place in Hinggan League, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2018. The term "Naadam" means "entertainment" and "recreation". As the name of the festival suggests, it will feature ethnic Mongolian traditional sporting events. Naadam was inscribed as a national intangible cultural heritage by the State Council in 2006. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Feng)

