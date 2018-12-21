Snow wonderland along the Yarlung Zangbo River

Source:Chinanews.com Published: 2018/12/21 20:37:12

The rime scenery along the Yarlung Zangbo River after the first big snow this winter hit Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Lang)


 

The rime scenery along the Yarlung Zangbo River after the first big snow this winter hit Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Lang)


 

The rime scenery along the Yarlung Zangbo River after the first big snow this winter hit Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Lang)


 

The rime scenery along the Yarlung Zangbo River after the first big snow this winter hit Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Lang)


 

The rime scenery along the Yarlung Zangbo River after the first big snow this winter hit Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Lang)


 

The rime scenery along the Yarlung Zangbo River after the first big snow this winter hit Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Lang)


 

The rime scenery along the Yarlung Zangbo River after the first big snow this winter hit Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Lang)


 

The rime scenery along the Yarlung Zangbo River after the first big snow this winter hit Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Lang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus