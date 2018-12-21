Former Inner Mongolia bank chief handed death sentence with two-year reprieve

A former bank chief in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve on Friday by a local court for accepting bribes and embezzling public funds worth tens of millions of US dollars.



According to the Intermediate People's Court in Inner Mongolia's Baotou City that handed down the sentence, Yang Chenglin, former chair of the Bank of Inner Mongolia, was found to have illegally demanded and accepted money and property worth 307 million yuan (44.54 million US dollars) alone or in collusion with two other people and embezzled 298 million yuan of public funds alone or in collusion with another person from 2000 to 2013.



In the same case, defendant Yang Hai was sentenced to 19 years in jail for bribery and embezzlement, and defendant Zhang Ting got a five-year sentence for accepting bribes.

