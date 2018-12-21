10 police personnel go missing in N. Afghanistan

A total of 10 police personnel have deserted their security checkpoint and gone missing in Faizabad city, the capital of northern Badakhshan province on Friday, Sanullah Ruhani, the provincial police spokesman said.



"Ten personnel of police of Faizabad city have gone missing since 03:00 a.m. local time and obviously they defected to the Taliban outfit," Ruhani told Xinhua.



However, he said that investigation had been initiated in this connection to determine the fact.



Meantime, a local on condition of anonymity said that the Taliban fighters attacked the checkpoint early morning capturing 10 police personnel with their weapons.



Taliban militants have yet to make comments.

