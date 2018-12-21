Russian watchdog checks BBC compliance in tit for tat

The Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said Friday it has started inspecting the World News channel and other resources of the BBC for its compliance with Russian law.



Roskomnadzor said in a statement that this step was taken in response to the move of the British Office of Communications (Ofcom), which had found that the Russian RT news channel "broke broadcasting rules by failing to preserve due impartiality in seven news and current affairs programs."



The Russian watchdog said it will announce the results of the check additionally.



Ofcom said it examined a prospect of imposing "statutory sanctions" on RT, without providing more details.



According to British law, Ofcom has the right to impose sanctions in the form of financial penalty or revoking the broadcasting license.



"I am sincerely sorry for the BBC correspondents, many of whom are true professionals and conscientiously perform their duties," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Facebook on Friday.



"But the rude intervention of the British government in the activities of the Russian media (constant propaganda against the RT channel, attempts to discredit our journalists, etc.) leaves no other choice than a mirrored response," she added.

