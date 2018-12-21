Japan lodges protest against S. Korea over alleged radar incident

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/21 20:56:23
The Japanese government said Friday that it has lodged a protest with the South Korean government over a radar incident that allegedly occurred on the previous day.
Japanese officials said that a South Korean warship directed fire-control radar at a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force P-1 patrol aircraft off the coast of Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, around 3:00 p.m. local time on Thursday.
"It was an extremely dangerous act that could cause a contingency situation," Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters on Friday.