Japan lodges protest against S. Korea over alleged radar incident

The Japanese government said Friday that it has lodged a protest with the South Korean government over a radar incident that allegedly occurred on the previous day.



Japanese officials said that a South Korean warship directed fire-control radar at a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force P-1 patrol aircraft off the coast of Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, around 3:00 p.m. local time on Thursday.



"It was an extremely dangerous act that could cause a contingency situation," Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters on Friday.

