China expects 413 mln railway trips for Spring Festival

China is expected to see an increased number of railway trips during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush, the national railway operator said Friday.



During the 40-day travel rush from January 21 to March 1, travelers are expected to make 413.3 million railway trips, 31.8 million more than last year, an increase of 8.3 percent, according to the China Railway Corporation (CRC).



Daily trips are expected to hit a record high of 10.33 million, the CRC said.



Starting from Sunday, travelers will be able to buy tickets online or via phone. To make the process easier for travelers, railway authorities have optimized the online purchase systems and improved the identification process.



Hundreds of millions of Chinese return to their hometowns every year during the Chinese Lunar New Year to get together with their families.



The 2019 Year of the Pig in Chinese lunar calendar will begin on Feb. 5.

