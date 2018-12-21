Kenya launches 5-year plan to transform arid regions

Kenya on Friday launched a five-year plan aimed at transforming arid and semi-arid lands (ASAL) into reliable economic hubs in the country.



Eugene Wamalwa, cabinet secretary of the Ministry of Devolution and ASALS, said the 2018-2022 strategic plan targets livestock, energy, tourism, agriculture, trade and minerals sectors that are underexploited.



"We want to address the inequalities and vulnerabilities that are currently being experienced in the ASALs in a coordinated manner," Wamalwa said during the launch.



He said that even though the regions face extreme climatic conditions leading to devastating effects on environment and livelihood of communities with spiraling vulnerabilities, they have a great potential for development and contribution to the national economy.



Wamalwa noted that ASAL regions in Kenya cover 48 million hectares, which is slightly over 80 percent of Kenya's total land surface.



"Out of this land mass, 9.6 million hectares support marginal agriculture, 15 million are suitable for sedentary livestock production and 24 million hectares are dry and suitable for nomadic pastoralism," he added.



Wamalwa said that the government is looking at finding long-term solution to the problems in the regions by mainstreaming investments as way of finding lasting sustainable development.

