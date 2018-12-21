Tibet authority bars visitors from area above Rongbuk Monastery

Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2018 shows the sunset scenery of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)





A Tibet nature reserve bureau has banned visitors in the core area above Rongbuk Monastery, at the foot of Mount Qomolangma, to protect the region's ecology.



The Nature Reserve Administration Bureau of Mount Qomolangma (also known as the Everest) in Dingri County, Xigaze, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, recently issued a notice saying that access to areas above Rongbuk Monastery has been closed, China News Service reported on Thursday.



The Monastery is perched at a height of 5,100 meters above sea level.



The Qomolangma Base Camp is 5,200 meters above sea level and two miles from the Monastery. Though visitors can't go beyond the monastery, it won't affect them from appreciating the mountain, Penpa Butri, a bureau employee told the China News Service.



The report said the move shows enhanced government efforts to protect the region's environment.



The ecological environment of Tibet and Mount Qomolangma has been deteriorating in recent years, partly due to overtourism.



The Tibetan Mountaineering Association and other organizations have been frequently cleaning the north side of the mountain, said China News Service.



In May, the Association helped remove some 2.26 tons of human faeces, 1 ton of mountaineering trash and 5.24 tons of household waste from Qomolangma.



Purog Kangri glacier in Nagqu, Tibet, has been closed to visitors for ecological recovery since July 1. It will reopen next year.

Global Times



