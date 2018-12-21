Soldiers check radar systems after heavy snow

Soldiers assigned to a radar station with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command checks the radar system after a heavy snow on December 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Hangchuan)

Soldiers assigned to a radar station with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command checks the radar system after a heavy snow on December 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Hangchuan)

Soldiers assigned to a radar station with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command checks the radar system after a heavy snow on December 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Hangchuan)