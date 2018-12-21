US government lurches to shutdown over border wall

Source:AFP Published: 2018/12/21 21:48:40

Democrat-Republican funding row continues





The unpredictable leader's rejection of a measure that unanimously passed the Senate and was under consideration in the House plunged Washington into political chaos barely 24 hours before a midnight Friday deadline for funding to expire for key agencies.



Trump appeared to harden his demand for $5 billion in funding for the wall on the US-Mexico border, something he has fought for since he began campaigning for president in 2015.



Republican leaders had planned to pass a so-called continuing resolution that would fully fund the government until February 8 to allow time for debate about issues including border security.



But with ultra-conservative lawmakers and media personalities effectively demanding that the president stick to his campaign promises, Trump doubled down.



"I've made my position very clear. Any measure that funds the government has to include border security," he said at a White House event.



"Walls work, whether we like it or not," he added. "They work better than anything."



Democrats have refused to budge.



"That's a non-starter," said top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi. Republicans nevertheless soldiered on, crafting a new measure that would appease the president's demands. It includes $5.7 billion in border wall funding, and $7.8 billion in disaster relief.



The bill passed the House, but with no Democratic support.



But the bill will be dead on arrival in the 100-member Senate, where bills need 60 votes to advance and Republicans control 51 seats.



Fears of a shutdown - which could send thousands of federal employees home without pay just before Christmas - helped send US stocks tumbling, with the Dow closing down 2.0 percent.



The US government endured two brief shutdowns in early 2018.





