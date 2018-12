Members of the Catalan regional police force, Mossos d'Esquadra, try to keep protesters behind crowd control barricades during scuffles at a Catalan pro-independence demonstration in Barcelona on Friday as the Spanish cabinet held a meeting in the city. The weekly cabinet meeting usually takes place in Madrid but the government decided to hold it in the Catalan capital as part of efforts to reduce tensions in Catalonia, which last year made a failed attempt to break away from Spain. Photo: AFP