India-China High Level Media Forum kicks off in India

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (fifth left, front row) and Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (fifth right, front row) pose for group photos with attendees at the India-China High Level Media Forum in New Delhi, India, on Friday. Photo: Chen Ping/GT

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj deliver speeches at the inaugural session. Photo: Chen Ping/GT

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj jointly launched India-China Cultural Evening and India-China Film Festival, two important events of the high-level people-to-people exchanges mechanism, in New Delhi, India, on Friday. Photo: Chen Ping/GT

