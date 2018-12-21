Indonesia to bolster junior athletes ahead of SEA Games 2019

The Indonesian government will send more junior athletes to the forthcoming SEA Games in the Philippines next year, a minister said here on Friday.



"For the SEA Games 2019, we will give more opportunities to junior athletes to show their achievements," said Indonesian Youth and Sport Minister Imam Nahrawi.



The minister said that the composition of the junior athletes to be sent the biennial sport event would be about 60 percent, and that the rest would be senior athletes.



The athletes who have good records, such as at the last Asian Games, will be prepared for the upcoming Olympics Tokyo, Japan in 2020, said Nahrawi.



The 30th SEA Games are set to be held from November 30 to December 10, 2019 in the Philippines.



The Indonesian contingent took fifth place in the last SEA Games 2017 in Malaysia, collecting a total of 38 gold medals, according to the youth and sport ministry.



In the Asian Games this year, Indonesia placed fourth with 31 gold medals.

