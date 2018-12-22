Macao's visitor arrivals rise on opening of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

Due to the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Macao's visitor arrivals increased by 15.3 percent year-on-year to 3,266,283 in November 2018, the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR)'s statistic department said here on Saturday.



The latest report from Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) said that overnight visitors (1,589,246) and same-day visitors (1,677,037) rose by 5.1 percent year-on-year and 26.9 percent year-on-year, respectively.



The average length of stay of visitors held steady year-on-year at 1.2 days, with that of overnight visitors rising by 0.1 day to 2.2 days and that of same-day visitors staying at 0.2 day.



Visitors from the Chinese mainland grew by 15.3 percent year-on-year to 2,283,628 in November, primarily from Guangdong province (925,414) and Hunan province (115,763). Visitors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (591,077) surged by 25.6 percent.



Meanwhile, visitors from the United States (22,538), Australia (8,435), Canada (8,261) and Britain (6,448) registered year-on-year increases.



In the first 11 months of 2018, visitor arrivals totalled 32,233,838, up by 9.1 percent year-on-year; overnight visitors (16,751,684) and same-day visitors (15,482,154) grew by 7.2 percent and 11.1 percent respectively. The average length of stay of visitors stayed at 1.2 days, with that of overnight visitors (2.2 days) rising by 0.1 day and that of same-day visitors (0.2 day) remaining unchanged.



Analyzed by source market, visitors from the Chinese mainland (22,811,627) and Hong Kong SAR (5,646,200) increased by 13.3 percent and 1.0 percent respectively from January to November.



Visitors from the United States (182,199), Australia (80,263) and the Britain (53,396) recorded year-on-year growth, whereas those from Canada (66,377) saw a decrease.

