People make snowmen on frozen Songhua River to greet 2019 in Harbin, NE China's Heilongjiang

People make snowmen on the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 21, 2018. Altogether 2,019 cute snowmen will be displayed here before January 1, 2019 to greet the new year. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 21, 2018 shows people making snowmen on the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Altogether 2,019 cute snowmen will be displayed here before January 1, 2019 to greet the new year. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

