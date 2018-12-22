Consensuses reached at first meeting of China-India high level people-to-people exchanges mechanism: Wang Yi

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that important consensuses had been reached at the first meeting of China-India high level people-to-people exchanges mechanism.



Wang told media delegates attending the China-India high level media forum on Friday that establishing the mechanism was in accordance with the consensus reached between leaders of the two countries, and demonstrated that leaders from both sides pay great attention to people-to-people exchanges.



He noted that a number of important consensuses had been reached during the meeting. Firstly, both sides agreed that boosting people-to-people exchanges is conducive to consolidating the social basis for China-India friendship and pushing forward the healthy development of bilateral ties.



Secondly, both sides agreed that currently the timing is favorable for strengthening people-to-people exchanges and a lot can be done in this regard. The two countries should seize the favorable conditions and achieve great development of such exchanges.



Thirdly, the two sides agreed to set eight sectors as priorities for the next-phase cooperation, namely cultural exchanges and protection of historical relics, educational cooperation and language teaching, tourism cooperation and people-to-people contacts, youth exchanges and sports exchanges, media exchanges, academic exchanges and co-production of films.



Fourthly, both sides agreed to build a series of signature programs of people-to-people exchanges, while keeping up the good work in regular programs such as the China-India Think-Tanks Forum, the China-India Forum, pilgrimages, education cooperation, youth exchange programs, museum exchange programs, the China-India High Level Media Forum and the China-India joint medical team, among others.



Meanwhile, both sides should expand the fields of exchanges to boost the popularity and influence of China-India people-to-people exchanges.



Fifthly, both sides agreed that people-to-people exchanges should be "from the people and to the people," involving larger parts of the society, so as to truly benefit the two peoples.



Sixthly, both sides agreed to actively participate in people-to-people exchanges in such mechanisms as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the BRICS, East Asia cooperation, Ancient Civilizations Forum, among others, in a bid to promote peace and development for the region and the world.



According to Wang, the establishment of the China-India high level people-to-people exchanges mechanism is an important milestone in the history of China-India ties. With the care and guidance of leaders of both countries and efforts from both sides, the mechanism will fully develop into a wide ranging one.

