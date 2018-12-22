Lit-up Christmas tree shown at downtown Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/22 12:26:18

Photo taken on Dec. 21, 2018 shows the lit-up Christmas tree at the downtown Republic Square, heralding the start of New Year celebrations, in Yerevan, Armenia. (Xinhua/Gevorg Ghazaryan)


 

People take part in the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the downtown Republic Square, in Yerevan, Armenia, Dec. 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Gevorg Ghazaryan)


 

