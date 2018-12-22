China modifies criteria for assessing veterans for job placement

A new set of criteria for assessing veterans for job placement came into effect earlier this month, putting more weight on military personnel's performance and contribution in war preparation and combat.



The regulation, jointly released by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission, further underlines the principle of matching jobs to veterans based on their performance in service.



Veterans will be assigned jobs in accordance with a score, which is based on several categories such as one's performance in combat, training level and war preparedness, length of service, living conditions of their service location, and military rank.

Those who earned honorary titles and medals when in service will be prioritized when receiving job assignments, while those who practice fraud with their personal files will see their scores deducted.



The new rules expanded the applicable scope of bonus points for talents, covering all military personnel including both officers and soldiers.



The new regulation will cover servicemen who retire starting this fall.

