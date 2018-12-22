6 terrorists killed in India's Kashmir

Indian security forces killed six terrorists in India-controlled Kashmir, sources confirmed on Saturday morning.



"Six terrorists have been eliminated in Awantipora area of Pulwama district. Weapons and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. Operation is over," an official source said.



Based on a credible input about the presence of terrorists in Awantipora town, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces on Saturday morning.



As the searches were going on, the security forces were fired upon by the terrorists. The fire was retaliated leading to a gunfight. In the ensuing encounter, six terrorists were neutralized and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Their identities and affiliations are being ascertained, according to the official source.



Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of encounter.

