China confirms new African swine fever outbreak in Guizhou

China has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in Guizhou Province, according to the Ministry of Agriculture
and Rural Affairs.
The outbreak was found in a farm of 156 pigs in Longli county, among which 42 were confirmed to have died from the disease, the ministry said, citing a China Animal Disease Control Center report.
Local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block, cull and disinfect the affected pigs.
African swine fever is a highly contagious, viral disease that infects pigs but not humans or other animals.
China reported its first case of the disease in August in Liaoning Province. Later outbreaks were reported in many other provincial regions.