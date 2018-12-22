Chinese embassy rebuts "cyber attacks" reports by Canadian media

Allegations against China of cyber attacks reported by Canadian media were fabricated stories, which have seriously misled the public, the Chinese embassy in Ottawa said Friday in a statement.



The Canadian media reported recently that US authorities had indicted two Chinese nationals on the grounds of "cyber stealing."



The reports also accused China of cyber attacks against Canada and alleged that China violated its pledge to stop state-sponsored cyber attacks to steal trade secrets and proprietary technologies from Canada's private sector.



"China never conducted state-sponsored cyber attacks against Canada, let alone did it pledge that it would stop the relevant activities. One can not pledge to stop what he didn't do," the statement read.



On cyber-security issue, China and Canada agreed that neither country's government would conduct or knowingly support cyber-enabled theft of intellectual property, including trade secrets or other confidential business information, with the intent of providing competitive advantages to companies or commercial sectors, it read.



Those countries that own the "PRISM Program," "Equation Group" and "Echelon" global spying networks and have been engaging in large-scale and organized cyber stealing, spying and surveillance activities on foreign governments, enterprises and individuals, unexpectedly make unwarranted accusations against China on cyber attacks and hacking activities, it said.



"It is the most absurd tale in the world. They are playing the trick of a thief crying stop thief," it said.



If the Canadian side has suffered from cyber attacks, it was definitely not initiated by China, but by someone else, the statement added.

