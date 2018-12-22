Three Gorges power plant has generated 100 billion kwh of electricity in 2018

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 21, 2018 shows the Three Gorges Dam, a hydropower project on the Yangtze River, in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. By 8: 25 on Friday, the Three Gorges power plant, the world's largest hydropower project, has generated a total of 100 billion kilowatt-hours (kwh) of electricity this year. (Xinhua/Wang Gang)

Photo taken on Dec. 21, 2018 shows the transmission towers at the left side of the Three Gorges Dam, a hydropower project on the Yangtze River in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. By 8: 25 on Friday, the Three Gorges power plant, the world's largest hydropower project, has generated a total of 100 billion kilowatt-hours (kwh) of electricity this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Guorong)

