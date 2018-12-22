Tunisian PM vows to overcome difficult economic situation

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said on Friday evening that Tunisia will overcome its difficult economic situation.



In an interview broadcast on Tunisian private channel Attessia TV, Chahed said the government has been working to reduce the budget deficit, with fighting inflation and controlling prices as the priority for the coming period.



"Our goal for 2019 is to improve purchasing power, especially for the middle class," he promised.



Regarding the trade balance deficit, Chahed said it is mainly due to energy consumption.



"We must move toward renewable energy and rationalize consumption," he added.



The prime minister also promised to carry out major projects, such as social programs, for the disadvantaged classes.

