6 killed in central China cave dwelling collapse

Six people have been confirmed dead after a cave dwelling under renovation collapsed in a village in central China's Henan Province, local authorities said Saturday.



The collapse occurred at 4:43 p.m. on Friday when a group of workers were renovating an old cave dwelling in Ershili Village in the city of Gongyi, leaving three trapped. Seven other workers were able to safely pull two of the three trapped people out from the debris.



However, another collapse happened when the seven workers attempted to rescue the third person, meaning eight people were now trapped.



As of 10 a.m. on Saturday, six bodies had been pulled out of the debris. Rescuers are still searching for the two other trapped workers.



The people who are considered responsible for the accident are currently under police investigation. Meanwhile, the identities of the victims are being verified.

